Tobam Sells 35,350 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tobam reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,350 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,333,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. HSBC lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

EPAM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.30. 52,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

