Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 202,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $12.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.58. The company had a trading volume of 181,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,729. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $335.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

