Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,493 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Tripadvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

TRIP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.87. 832,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,061. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.