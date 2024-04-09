Bridgeworth LLC Has $122.20 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,955 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 12.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $122,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 680,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,515. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

