Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atlassian by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $2,002,150.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,116,151.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $185,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,465.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $2,002,150.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,014 shares in the company, valued at $108,116,151.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $62,966,246. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TEAM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.19. 918,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.49. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

