10,315 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.92. 85,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

