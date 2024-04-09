Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded down $6.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.52. The company had a trading volume of 469,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $265.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

