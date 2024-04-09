MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,645,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,926,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $210,645.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,645,668 shares in the company, valued at $629,926,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 813,558 shares of company stock valued at $68,880,474. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.50, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $104.59.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.