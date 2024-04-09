Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. 828,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

