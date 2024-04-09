Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of APH traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.86. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

