Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCHW. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

