Tobam Sells 730 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tobam cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $942.74. 78,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $959.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $886.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

