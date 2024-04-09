Blackstone’s (BX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

BX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.97.

Get Blackstone alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.