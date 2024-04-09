General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 3.1% on Analyst Downgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $165.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Electric traded as low as $150.93 and last traded at $151.72. Approximately 3,336,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,644,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.52.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.93.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
General Electric Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
