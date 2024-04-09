Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,529 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $38,444,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $4,517,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.08. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $221.76 and a 52 week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

