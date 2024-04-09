Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.81. 324,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.46 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.08. The company has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

