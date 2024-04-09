Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $654.46 million and $26.89 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,796,732,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,437,942,688 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

