Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Hits $598.55 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $598.55 million and approximately $37.68 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $73.92 or 0.00107456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00037308 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00015948 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,097,029 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,097,025.37715518 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 75.84145532 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 481 active market(s) with $32,986,484.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.