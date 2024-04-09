Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,522 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Garmin comprises about 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Garmin worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Garmin Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.07. The company had a trading volume of 201,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,812. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.13. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $149.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

