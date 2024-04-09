Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,960 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,494,876 shares. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

