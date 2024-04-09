B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.26.

Comcast Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. 11,143,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,256,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

