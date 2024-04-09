Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,509,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Shares of CTAS traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $674.90. 78,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $633.62 and its 200-day moving average is $577.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

