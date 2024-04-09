The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Down 0.2%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49. 6,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 89,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The RMR Group

The RMR Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $750.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. Analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 972,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.