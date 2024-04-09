ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is Segment Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.6% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $983.27. 489,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,082. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $950.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $773.66. The stock has a market cap of $387.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $982.60.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.