Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 238,359 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 238,359 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $73,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,025,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after buying an additional 431,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,017 shares of company stock worth $38,296,687. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.83. 2,939,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.61 and its 200-day moving average is $288.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.