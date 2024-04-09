Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $36,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter.

DFAT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 52,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,972. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

