Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hudson Canyon Capital Management

Hudson Canyon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 2.3% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,522,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $6.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.61. 893,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

