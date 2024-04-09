Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 5.5%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.74 and last traded at $39.79. 197,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 395,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DFH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,437,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,564,864.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,437,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,564,864.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,155 in the last 90 days. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 279,730 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,379,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,069,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 500,887 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 816,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.