Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.28 ($0.10), with a volume of 758658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.11).

Cornish Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £44.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.09.

Cornish Metals Company Profile

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom; and the United Downs exploration project located within the historic Gwennap copper and tin mining district in Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

