Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $96.50

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.24), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).

Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,960.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Pembroke VCT B Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Pembroke VCT B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

Pembroke VCT B Company Profile

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

