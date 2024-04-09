Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.49

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$75.49 and last traded at C$74.83, with a volume of 41958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$75.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.28.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.61 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.4384106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

