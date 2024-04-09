Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.29

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 409518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 24.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lembit Janes acquired 241,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$42,262.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,102,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,222. 33.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

