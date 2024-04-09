Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 36.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. 1,648,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,644. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

