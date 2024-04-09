Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 100 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after buying an additional 35,571 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 217,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after buying an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.93.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.68. 555,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

