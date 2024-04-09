Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

PLD traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.