Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.29. 583,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

