Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,326 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 15.4% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 96,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. 353,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,932. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

