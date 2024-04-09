Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 8.0% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after buying an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after buying an additional 322,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $48.36. 625,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

