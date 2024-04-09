Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 1.1% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in General Mills by 7,817.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,103. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

