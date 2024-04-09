NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. 3,782,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,804,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

