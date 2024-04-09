Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $440.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,614,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,501,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.87. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

