Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 743 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,005. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $192.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.74.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

