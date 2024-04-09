Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $197.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.26.

CVX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $298.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.21. Chevron has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

