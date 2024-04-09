ATOR Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.55 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00004970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $143.55 million and $2.48 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATOR Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,485.282 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 3.64740363 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $3,578,467.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATOR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATOR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.