Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $5,110.11 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00290514 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5,606.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

