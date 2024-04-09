Degen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $429.97 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Degen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Degen has a total market capitalization of $429.97 million and approximately $81.65 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Degen has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.03869608 USD and is up 13.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $130,343,349.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.