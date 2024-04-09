Bridgeworth LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,412,000 after purchasing an additional 245,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,410,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 143,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. 218,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UCBI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

