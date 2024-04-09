Bridgeworth LLC Has $378,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,656,000 after purchasing an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,493,000.

EFG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.25. 497,302 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

