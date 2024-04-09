Bridgeworth LLC Buys Shares of 10,375 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

