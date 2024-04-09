Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Reduced by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Watsco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.38. 56,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.80. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.79 and a fifty-two week high of $447.49.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

